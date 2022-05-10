Japan imposes sanctions on 141 people from Russia, DPR, LPR

TOKYO: In light of the events in Ukraine, Japan is imposing new sanctions against more than 140 people from Russia, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), including Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin(pix), as well as against 71 Russian companies, including Almaz-Antey, reported Sputnik.

The updated sanctions list has been published on the website of the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Initially, it was reported that sanctions were being imposed on 133 people from Russia, the LPR and DPR. According to the full lists, the total number is 141, eight – in Russia, 133 – in the LPR and DPR.-Bernama