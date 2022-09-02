Japan Open: Malaysia's challenge ends after exits of doubles pairs

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s challenge in the Japan Open badminton tournament ended today after their three remaining doubles representatives crashed out of the quarter-finals at the Maruzen Intec Arena in Osaka.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics champions Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping of China proved to be too strong for national top pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing in the mixed doubles.

The world number four Chinese pair won 21-16, 21-15 against the world number 12 Kian Meng-Pei Jing.

Another mixed doubles pair, Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei, also suffered a similar fate in the hands of three-time world champions Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong of China.

The world number two Chinese easily won 21-13, 21-10 in 26 minutes.

In men’s doubles, professional pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi went down 21-17, 17-21, 13-21 to Choi Sol Gyu-Kim Won Ho of South Korea.-Bernama