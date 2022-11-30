Japan planning to purchase up to 500 US Tomahawk cruise missiles until 2027: Reports

TOKYO: Japan is planning to purchase up to 500 US Tomahawk cruise missiles until 2027 fiscal year to increase the country’s retaliatory strike capability, reported Sputnik.

Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Wednesday, citing government sources, that Tokyo is modifying Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles to strengthen the retaliatory capability as part of the stand-off missile development programme, which will enable the Japanese military to hit the targets beyond of reach of the enemy’s defence, the report said.

The new missiles would be developed under the so-called stand-off missile programme as a replacement for the US ground ballistic missile defence system Aegis Ashore, which Japan stopped using in 2020 due to the risk of upper-stage debris falling on residential areas.

It was reported on Monday that the Japanese Defence Ministry was considering equipping its submarines with long-range missiles to boost their retaliatory capacity as well. Submarines currently in service of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force are low-observable. If equipped with modified Type 12 missiles, they will be able to deliver strikes on enemy bases while staying out of reach of their defence.-Bernama