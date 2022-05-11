Japan plans to allow 20,000 daily int'l arrivals in June

TOKYO: The Japanese government is planning to raise the cap on new arrivals per day from overseas to 20,000 people per day in June, local media said Wednesday.

Xinhua reported that according to public broadcaster NHK here, Japan's government is arranging to double the cap on arrivals from overseas to 20,000 people per day in June, with quarantine measures for new arrivals currently under review.

Following the quarantine review related to airports' systems and pending the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic in Japan following the Golden Week string of national holidays here, which ended last Sunday, the easing is expected to be green-lit, local accounts said.

Small-scale trial tours comprising overseas visitors may go into effect as early as this month, government sources were quoted as saying, with the number of visitors being granted access expanded in stages.

As Japan was experiencing a resurgence in Covid-19 infections, in late November, a ban on non-resident foreign nationals was imposed.

The lengthy ban, the strictest among Group of Seven (G-7) nations, however, was heavily criticised by institutions and business lobbies.

The strict border controls were thereafter eased in phases, with business people, students, Japanese nationals returning from overseas and foreign residents allowed to enter, although the restriction remained in place for tourists.

The cap on foreign arrivals per day was raised from 3,500 since November to 5,000 on March 1, 7,000 on March 14 and to the current 10,000 on April 10.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during a visit to London last week that Japan would review its Covid-19 measures “in stages” after consulting with public health experts and then ease Covid-19 related restrictions, so that entry into Japan will be as smooth as in other G-7 nations.-Bernama