Japan PM Kishida to start eight day tour with Thailand being the first stop

BANGKOK: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s(pix) inaugural official visit to Thailand from 1-2 May will help strengthen bilateral relations and steer forward cooperation in all dimensions.

The visit to Thailand is part of Kishida’s eight-day tour to three Southeast Asian and two European nations - Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Italy and Britain.

“The visit serves as a good opportunity for both prime ministers to discuss issues related to Thailand-Japan relations and steer forward cooperation in all dimensions at the bilateral, sub-regional and regional levels, as well as to exchange views on regional and international situations of mutual interests,” the statement from Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs read.

The visit itineraries include a bilateral meeting at the Government House on May 2 between both leaders.

Both leaders are also expected to witness the signing ceremony of agreements between the agencies concerned and will hold a joint press conference. Kishida will then attend a dinner hosted in his honour by Prayuth, the statement said.

The visit is the first by a Japanese prime minister in nine years, after the last one by former prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2013.

The visit takes place inconjunction with the 135th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between Thailand and Japan. It also coincides with Thailand’s role now as the ASEAN-Japan coordinator (2021-2024). ASEAN and Japan will mark their 50th commemorative year of Friendship and Cooperation in 2023.-Bernama