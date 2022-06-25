Japan's Meteorological Agency issues heat stroke warning for 6 prefectures

TOKYO: The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Saturday issued a heat stroke warning for the country's six prefectures since the temperatures are expected to rise above 35 degrees Celsius throughout the day, reported Sputnik.

The heatwave in Japan usually occurs in the second half of July and in August, with the temperatures expected to jump to a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the agency said.

The warning applies to the prefectures of Saitama, Ibaraki, Tottori, Oita, Okinawa, and the Amami Islands in Kagoshima prefecture, according to the JMA.

Meteorologists warn that the temperatures in Tokyo and Kyoto will reach 34 degrees Celsius, rising up to 35 degrees in Iwate prefecture, to 36 degrees in Fukushima, and up to 39 degrees in Saitama prefecture. Surging temperatures are also expected to emerge on the country's northernmost island of Hokkaido, going up to 33 degrees Celsius.

The residents are advised to to take off medical face masks if there are no people nearby, and to refrain from working out and going outside without special necessity.-Bernama