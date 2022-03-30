Japan’s National Police Agency to have cybercrime units from April 1

TOKYO: The upper house of the Japanese parliament enacted a legislation establishing two departments for investigating and combating cybercrime at the National Police Agency starting April 1, reported Sputnik.

According to Kyodo news agency on Wednesday, the newly created bureau and a special investigative team of the National Police Agency will have jurisdiction over the entire country.

The 200-strong special investigative team will deal with cybercrime against national and local governments, as well as monitor attacks on critical infrastructure within Japan and overseas.

The cyber police bureau will consist of about 240 officials and will centralise cybercrime-related work that has been conducted at different units so far.

In 2021, Japan experienced a record number of 10,000 cyberattacks.-Bernama