Japan to keep tracking Russia’s military activity after test of Sarmat ICBM

TOKYO: The Japanese government intends to keep closely monitoring Russia’s military activities and collecting information, including on the test launch of Russia’s Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), reported Sputnik.

“We will continue to closely monitor Russia’s military activity, including this launch, and will continue to collect information,“ said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno to reporters.

The Russian Defence Ministry said Wednesday it had successfully conducted the first test launch of the Sarmat ICBM as part of state trials from a silo launcher at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. The launch tasks were fully completed, with design characteristics confirmed at all stages of the missile’s flight, the ministry said. The training warheads arrived in a planned area on the Kamchatka Peninsula, it said. -Bernama