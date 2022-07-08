Japanese ambassador to Malaysia expresses condolences over Shinzo Abe’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: Japanese ambassador to Malaysia, Katsuhiko Takahashi has expressed his deepest condolences over the news of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's(pix) death after being shot on Friday.

Through his Twitter account today, he felt honoured to have been given the chance to host him here in March this year.

“Deepest condolences on the demise of former PM Shinzo Abe. It was a great honour to have him in Malaysia in March,” he said.

Abe was on a special visit to Malaysia from March 10 to 12 this year in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of Malaysia’s Look East Policy (LEP) and the 65th anniversary of Malaysia-Japan relations.

Abe’s special visit to this country reflected the close relationship and cooperation in various fields between Malaysia and Japan.

Japan’s influential politician and former premier succumbed to his injuries after being shot at an election campaign event, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Authorities at a hospital in Japan's western Nara city told a news conference: “Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister, succumbed to his injuries.”

He died at 5.03 pm local time (0803GMT), the official added.

Abe was 67 years old.-Bernama