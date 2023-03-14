Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister to visit Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin will host his Japanese counterpart Shunsuke Takei in conjunction with the latter’s two-day working visit to Malaysia starting Tuesday (March 14).

Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement said the visit of the Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs marks the first high-level official visit from Japan to Malaysia since the formation of the new Malaysian government in December 2022.

“The visit also provides renewed momentum to uncover untapped opportunities for the mutual advantage of both Malaysia and Japan, the statement read.

Wisma Putra said both Deputy Foreign Ministers were scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting to strengthen the long-standing and multi-faceted ties between Malaysia and Japan.

They will be discussing ways to further expand various areas of cooperation including education, economic, culture, people-to-people contact as well as the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.

“The two Deputy Foreign Ministers will also exchange views on various regional and international issues of common interest,“ it said.

In 2022, Japan was Malaysia’s fourth largest trading partner with trade valued at RM181.51 billion (US$41.21 billion).

As of June 2022, Japan is Malaysia’s third largest foreign investor in the manufacturing sector for implemented projects valued at RM94.5 billion (US$28.4 billion), said Wisma Putra. -Bernama