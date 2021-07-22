JaPEN launches official portal for National Day, Malaysia Day celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR: The Information Department (JaPEN), as the National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) 2021 Media and Publicity Committee Secretariat, has launched a dedicated website, www.merdeka360.my as the official portal for this year’s celebrations.

In a statement yesterday, JaPEN said that the portal serves as a one-stop centre in delivering information related to this year's National Day and Malaysia Day, including information such as media releases and texts of speeches, as well as promotional materials including logos.

Apart from that, it is also used to convey information on activities in conjunction with the HKHM 2021 celebrations organised by government-linked companies, local authorities and private companies, as well as to list the HKHM 2021 programmes, competitions and special events that will take place.

Meanwhile, JaPEN has also disseminated information on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @merdeka360.

“All these channels are official platforms that aim to encourage public participation and together help spread (information on) the HKHM 2021 programmes and events.

“The organisation of these programmes and events can also indirectly inspire and stir the spirit of patriotism among Malaysians,” said the statement.-Bernama