JAWI announces new SOP relaxations at mosques and surau

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) today announced several standard operating procedure (SOP) relaxation guidelines in mosques and surau effective tomorrow (May 2).

In a statement today, its director, Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to the new guidelines in line with the government’s announcement on the SOP relaxation in mosques and surau.

He said with the move, the requirement to scan the MySejahtera QR code to enter mosques and surau, use of personal prayer mat and physical distancing between the worshippers have been lifted.

In addition, everyone regardless of their vaccination status, except those in the high risk group or who are under home surveillance order (HSO), are allowed to enter mosques and surau, he said.

However, Mohd Ajib said the wearing of the mask is compulsory in mosques and surau but not mandatory in open areas or outsides of these areas (mosques and surau).

Feasts at mosques and surau with whatever way of preparing food, Hari Raya visits and ‘takbir’ (recitation of allahu akbar) activities from house to house organised by mosques and surau are also allowed.

The congregants, he said, were also allowed to shake hands but must not touch their face and must always wash their hands after that.

“It is hoped that with the relaxation of the SOP more Muslims will attend to enliven the mosques and surau in their respective areas and maintain the momentum of worship from Ramadan to Syawal,” he added.-Bernama