Jawi arrests woman who stripped down at comedy club, expected to be charged under Syariah law

KUALA LUMPUR: The woman who allegedly acted indecently during a performance at a comedy club here and was charged in the Sessions Court last week with causing disharmony on grounds of religion among the Muslims will be charged with insulting Islam in the Syariah High Court here tomorrow.

Siti Nuramira Abdullah, 26, was arrested by officers from the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) today when she, accompanied by lawyer, Ramesh Chandran, was at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex Bail Counter to sign the Bail Form for her case.

According to the lawyer, she would be charged in the Syariah High Court tomorrow.

She will be charged under Section 7 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 for insulting or bringing into contempt the religion of Islam, which provides a fine not exceeding RM3,000 or imprisonment for up to two years or to both, if found guilty.

Yesterday, Siti Nuramira and her boyfriend, V Alexander Navin, who was charged with improper use of the network facilities by posting offensive videos on the social media, posted bail of RM20,000 each as ordered by the Sessions Court. -Bernama