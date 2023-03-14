Jawi instructed to work with police over rally in KL: Na'im

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) have instructed the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) to work with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in investigating a rally that took place in the capital last Sunday.

Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar in a statement said Jawi as the religious authority in the Federal Territory will not compromise with any actions that are against the teachings of Islam and the law.

He said the department had received reports and complaints from the public regarding the recent rally in front of the Sogo Shopping Complex and Dataran Merdeka here.

“We wish to advise all parties to adhere and respect Islam as the federal religion as enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” he said, adding that any effort to promote and normalise a culture that contravened Islamic values and human nature was unacceptable.

PDRM in a statement last Sunday informed that they had opened an investigation paper related to the rally under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1995.

A total of 150 people comprising human rights activists, undergraduates and politicians had rallied and carried placards with words like ‘Imagine If Men Are As Disgusted With Rapes As With Periods’, ‘Child Not Pride’, ‘Trans Women Are Women’, ‘Police Your Behaviour Not My Body.’ -Bernama