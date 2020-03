PETALING JAYA: In response to the panic-buying frenzy yesterday, a grocer has announced operating hours catered towards senior citizens.

Jaya Grocer announced today the special operating hours beginning at 9.30 am onwards from March 18-31, at all outlets. It says this is catered towards elderly customers (senior citizens) and their caretakers.

“This is to ensure the elderly and vulnerable people get to stock up on their essentials in a less crowded environment. This allows them to shop in a safe and worry-free environment,“ read a statement from Jaya Grocer.

Pictures went viral, of people panic-buying at grocery outlets around Klang Valley yesterday as consumer started stocking up on food and household items over fears of shortages, due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin assured Malaysians that there is enough grocery supply, and urged consumers to stop panic buying.