Jazeman set to make Sepang 12 hours debut in Aston Martin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s renowned four-wheel racer Jazeman Jaafar is set to rev his engines in the Sepang 12 Hours (S12H) race when he makes his debut in an Aston Martin at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) this weekend.

The 30-year-old will race in an all-Malaysian team as he joins forces with Viper Niza Racing and drivers Douglas Khoo and Dominic Ang.

Jazeman, who competed in the World GT Challenge Asia with Triple 8 Johor Motorsports Racing Team and European Le Mans Series (ELMS) with Virage Team last year, is thrilled to bits with the opportunity to drive an Aston Martin machine for the first time.

“We will drive a newly-built Aston Martin Vantage GT3 for the Sepang 12 Hours. I am really looking forward to testing the car and sharing my feedback with the team to work out the car setup and strategy for the race.

“It is going to be very challenging as I expect competition to be very stiff, given the prestige of the event. But we will be ready to give our best and make Malaysia proud,” he said in a statement.

The Viper Niza Racing, founded in 2009 as Niza Racing, is a Malaysian auto racing team based in Shah Alam, Selangor. The team competes in the TCR Asia Series, Asian Le Mans Series and Thailand Super Series. -Bernama