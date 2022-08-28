JB MP receives death threat, PKR branch office torched

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir(pix) has claimed to have received death threats from a Facebook user last Thursday and Friday.

Akmal Nasrullah said the individuals left a written message along with 27 voice messages with threats and insults.

The PKR central leadership council member also said that the PKR Johor Bahru branch office in Larkin here, which also acts as the Johor Bahru constituency’s service centre, was torched at around 6 am.

“Based on closed circuit TV (CCTV) footage and inspections at the location, the incident was an act of mischief and sabotage with five tyres being placed in front of the office and torched.

“I’m unsure whether the threats and the arson involve the same individual, but to claim both are just coincidences is odd due to the timing,” he told reporters at the office here today.

He said the fire caused some damage, including to the roller shutter, two air conditioning units, the and the office wall.

Akmal Nasrullah also said that a police report has been lodged regarding the incident at the South Johor Bahru district police headquarters at 2.15 pm.

Meanwhile, South Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Raub Selamat confirmed receiving reports on both incidents when contacted.

He said the police were investigating the fire under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief and that the death threat would be investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.-Bernama