JB murder: Woman was under influence of drugs - Police

JOHOR BAHRU: The woman believed to have beaten her husband to death at Flat Nipah, Taman Daya, this morning, was under the influence of drugs.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the results of a screening test done on the 36-year-old woman found that she was positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

“She also has three previous records, namely two drug-related cases and one criminal case (causing injury),” he said in a statement, today.

Raub also said his department was tracking down a man believed to have been involved in the case to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Raub said those with information related to the incident can contact the Johor Bahru Selatan District Headquarters hotline at 07-2182323 or investigating officer ASP Kong Hock Peng at 019-7308888.

In the 7.50 am incident, the 44-year-old victim was found dead with facial and head injuries, believed to have been hit with a blunt object.

More than an hour later, police arrested a 36-year-old local woman, believed to be the wife of the victim near the scene.-Bernama