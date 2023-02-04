JBPM conducts Medevac to send Orang Asli woman to Gua Musang hospital

GUA MUSANG: The Air Unit of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) conducted a medical evacuation (Medevac) flight to help an Orang Asli woman in Kampung Dakoh, Pos Balar who suffered a miscarriage to receive further treatment at Gua Musang Hospital, yesterday.

JBPM Subang air base public relations officer, Deputy Supt II, Mohd Hasrizal Kamaruzzaman said the patient Faridah Biyor, 34, who was accompanied by her sister Nasila Biyor, 28, was flown out of the village on an Agusta Westland 189 (AW189) aircraft at 12.52 noon.

“The patient needed a stretcher because she had abdominal pain and her face was pale.

“The plane departed from Subang air base in Selangor, at 11.26 am and arrived at Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station at 12.20 pm to pick up two personnel from the Ministry of Health for the evacuation mission,“ he said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Mohd Hasrizal said the operation led by Captain Badrul Hisham Bahar Shah arrived safely at the Subang air base, Selangor, at 2.10 pm where the flight operation took two hours and 30 minutes. -Bernama