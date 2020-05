PUTRAJAYA: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has conducted disinfection works on vehicles used to send university students stranded on campuses nationwide back to their hometowns.

Its director Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said this was part of preventive measures against the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

He said for that purpose, JBPM had worked with the National Security Council (NSC) to monitor the students’ movement according to identified zones.

The disinfection works were also conducted before and after the process of sending those students was completed, Mohammad Hamdan added.

“The disinfection works cover areas such as the luggage compartment, seats as well as the floor,” he told Bernama.

Mohammad Hamdan said as part of additional precautionary measures against Covid-19, the disinfection works were also performed on the students’ luggage.

He said so far, the department had conducted 86 disinfection operations on 463 vehicles comprising 378 buses, 83 vans and two cars adding that JBPM would continue to conduct the exercise on vehicles that had been identified by the NSC.

The government had earlier decided to allow students to travel from green zones to their homes in green zones in stages to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hamdan urged the relevant authorities to step up monitoring and enforcement against open burning activities especially in forest areas.

As the country was expected to experience hot and dry weather, he said that open burning should be avoided as it could lead to forest fires.

Mohammad Hamdan in Malaysia, most of forest fire cases were caused by human activities, unlike some countries such as Australia and several European nations which frequently recorded naturally-caused forest fire incidents.

“For example, the fire incidents in New South Wales and Queensland which occurred due to climate change,” he said. -Bernama