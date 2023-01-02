JBPM flies three Orang Asli students to school for SPM exam

MERSING: Three Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates from Kampung Orang Asli Punan were flown to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Nitar in a Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) aircraft yesterday to sit for the examination.

Johor JBPM acting director, Mohd Rizal Buang said Norfaizal Selamat, Jefzulkiflie Addy and Christie Maurinissca Clay, all aged 18, from the Orang Asli Jakun tribe were taken onboard the Agusta Westland AW189 helicopter.

He said it was learned that the three candidates were supposed to sit for their science practical test yesterday (Jan 30), but it had to be postponed as the road connecting to their settlement area was still flooded.

“However, after consideration the school agreed to allow the three candidates sit for their papers today,” he told Bernama when contacted, adding that they would be staying at the school hostel throughout the examination period.

As of 12 noon today, the State Disaster Management Committee informed that the number of flood victims in Johor stood at 1,373 involving four districts namely Batu Pahat, Kota Tinggi, Mersing and Segamat.

According to the Education Ministry, a total of 403,637 candidates will be sitting for the 2022 SPM examination which will run from Jan 30 to March 15 to include practical science tests, speaking, listening and written tests. -Bernama