JBPM helicopter sends 6,255 kg of food supply to Orang Asli villages

GUA MUSANG: The Air Unit of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) sent 6,255 kilogrammes (kg) of food aid to four Orang Asli villages in this district in preparation for the Northeast Monsoon.

The aid was sent using Mi-17-IV helicopter to Kampung Gob, Kampung Simpor, Kampung Gawin and Kampung Jader involving 417 families starting yesterday and today

Among the items sent are rice, sugar, biscuits, sardines and wheat flour.

Nenggiri assemblyman, Ab Aziz Yusoff said the delivery was a proactive measure to send food supplies to Orang Asli villages that are far away and difficult to reach.

“The District Disaster Committee through the Land Office and the State Assembly Service Centre cooperated to request the JBPM Air Unit to send food supplies to the villages concerned.

“The delivery of these food baskets is a preliminary preparation and will be used if the food supply is cut off during the monsoon or flood season, so we start by going to the farthest inland post first,“ he said when met at the Gua Musang District Council multi-purpose complex field, here today.

Meanwhile, JBPM Subang air base public relations officer Mohd Hasrizal Kamaruzzaman said the flight to send food aid involved Pos Gob which sent 34 bags to Kampung Gawin and 153 bags to Perkampungan Gob yesterday.

“For today, it involves Pos Simpor with 110 bags and Kampung Jader 120 bags of food, with each bag weighing 15 kg of food including rice,“ he said.

The flight carrying ten crew was led by Lieutenant Colonel Tengku Ahmad Shaiful Isnawi Tengku Muhamad and was also assisted by members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) in lifting the food.-Bernama