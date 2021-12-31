JBPM identifies seven flood hotspots in Kelantan

JELI: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Kelantan has identified seven flood hotspots in the state, said its director Jainal @ Zainal Madasin.

He said the areas are Gua Musang; Limau Kasturi (Gua Musang); Sungai Golok (Rantau Panjang); Machang; Tanah Merah; Jeli and Pasir Mas.

“We will assign members to conduct patrols and monitoring at the identified locations every day, especially in areas near the river, so that we can be prepared to alert the residents to relocate to relief centres in the event of a flood.”

He said this to reporters after visiting flood victims in Kampung Legeh here yesterday, with JBPM Air Division director SAC Nazili Mahmod and Jeli Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Adni Ibrahim also present.

Earlier, Jainal, along with over 10 firefighters had to wade through floodwater for almost one kilometre to hand over essential items to flood victims in the village.

Commenting further, he said the department was working together with the state Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) to obtain information on the river water levels in Kelantan.

“This collaboration helps us a lot, especially during the flood season,” he said.

In a related development, Jainal said the people in the state had the awareness to relocate if necessary.

“Based on our observation, the people made their experience in the 2014 floods as a reference every time the flood season arrives.

“Some of them moved to a safer area when they felt unsafe while some others decided to monitor the water level before moving,” he added.

For the record, Kelantan JBPM has a total of 1,245 officers and personnel.-Bernama