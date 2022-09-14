JBPM sets new response time SOP for monsoon season

IPOH: The Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has introduced a new standard operating procedure (SOP) on the response time for officers to arrive at the scene of an incident when they are on vacation or out of the area ahead of the monsoon season.

Its director Azmi Osman said the SOP was implemented in preparation for the Northeast Monsoon which is expected to start in November where the officers concerned have to arrive at the scene of the incident, especially flood disasters, within the set time.

“For example, if the officer is in Kulim, Kedah with a distance of 240 kilometres (km), he needs to reach the location of the incident within an hour to help other members.

“If the flood disaster worsens, the leave of the firemen will be frozen but it depends on the scale of the flood whether it is severe or not. If they are not serious, we will limit and control their movement with this SOP and they will have to report to the Operations Centre in order to meet the punctuality standards,“ he told a press conference after a Monthly Assembly at Perak JBPM headquarters here today.

He said his department was prepared by taking precautionary measures in case of a flood that is forecasted to occur soon.

“We are continuously intensifying skills activities for 1,253 members and are also assisted by 1,244 fire brigade volunteer personnel from 40 teams throughout Perak through safety methods and strategies.

“We also have water vehicle assets comprising 53 units of boats of various types while a total of 15 units of three- and five-tonne lorries including 49 units of four-wheel drive utility vehicles among which are in the process of maintenance,“ he said.

He added the Perak fire department has a strategy for requesting assistance from stations from other states such as Penang, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, including the use of helicopters in the event of a major disaster.

In the meantime, Azmi said his department is identifying the landing point at suitable locations for helicopters in the event of any disaster to facilitate and speed up the rescue process.

“This landing point is to facilitate rescue operations in the event of a landslide or a major accident.

“Currently there are five landing points identified on the route between Gerik to the Kelantan border and the identification process is also carried out on the Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands route where landslides often occur,“ he said.-Bernama