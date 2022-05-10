JBPM to receive five USAR equipment worth RM7.5m from next year

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is expected to receive five Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) equipment worth RM7.5 million over a period of two years starting in 2023 for the use of the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team (STORM).

JBPM Operations and Rescue Division director Datuk Nor Hisham Mohamad said each machine is worth RM1.5 million and is designed according to specifications to facilitate the team in their operations, such as at collapsed building sites.

“The first unit is a prototype...we will see if the supplied equipment is suitable and install it in Malaysia.

“In 2025, we will focus on training STORM members to familiarise themselves with the equipment, such as micro cameras, large cutting tools and drilling tools that do not require generators,” he said, adding that there are 459 STORM members in Malaysia.

Nor Hisham was speaking at a press conference after the closing ceremony of the STORM Survival Course, which was officiated by Muadzam Shah assemblyman Razali Kasim, with Pahang JBPM director Datuk Dr Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa also present.

Commenting on the floods, Nor Hisham said that JBPM’s forward base, including in Wakaf Tapai, Terengganu, which has a large membership, is ready to be mobilised to flood-affected locations, especially on the East Coast.

Meanwhile, Wan Mohammad Zaidi said the Pahang JBPM has identified 553 flood hotspots in the state and will continue to monitor other areas at risk of floods.

“Based on past experience, there are locations expected to be hit by floods, but they didn’t. So we are always on alert and prepared, including in terms of staffing which involves 1,111 personnel, including auxiliary firefighters. We also ensure 51 logistic assets such as aluminium and fibre boats are in good condition and ready for use,” he said.

He said the state JBPM also worked together with the Meteorological Department, state Irrigation and Drainage Department, amateur radio operators and 4WD vehicle owners to smoothen the rescue operation during flood season.-Bernama