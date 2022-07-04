JC Azhar reminds all parties not to make comments on Syed Saddiq’s case

KUALA LUMPUR: Judicial Commissioner (JC) Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid, the judge in the trial of Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman(pix) who faces four charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), misappropriation of funds and money laundering, today reminded all parties not to make any comment on the ongoing trial.

Azhar gave the reminder after deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin told the court that a police report had been lodged against one of Syed Saddiq’s lawyers, Lim Wei Jit, for making comments on the trial and revealing his defence trial at a press conference on June 21.

“I think this has happened in other courts before and now in my court. I hereby remind everyone...let the evidence speak for itself,” the judge said.

Another lawyer representing Syed Saddiq, Haijan Omar, however, apologised and assured the court that such an incident will not recur.

Syed Saddiq, 29, is charged as the then Bersatu youth wing or Armada chief - who was entrusted with control of Armada funds - of abetting Rafiq Hakim Razali, Armada’s assistant treasurer at the time, with CBT of RM1 million in funds belonging to the wing.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at CIMB Bank Bhd, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, here on March 6, 2020,

He is also charged with misusing property for himself, namely RM120,000 from the Maybank Islamic Bhd account belonging to Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise by causing Rafiq to dispose of the money at Malayan Banking Berhad, Jalan Pandan 3/6A, Taman Pandan Jaya here between April 8 and 21, 2018.

He also faces two counts of engaging in money laundering activities, namely two transactions of RM50,000, believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities, from his Maybank Islamic Bhd account into his Amanah Saham Bumiputera account, on June 16 and 19, 2018.

The trial continues.-Bernama