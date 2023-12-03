JDT continue to reign at the top, Terengganu register first win

KUALA LUMPUR: League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) maintained its 100 percent winning record in the Super League after four matches by whipping Kelantan United FC 5-1 at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskander Puteri, yesterday.

Terengganu FC on the other hand, registered their first victory in four matches by edging 10-man PDRM 1-0 at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus, yesterday.

PDRM were reduced to 10-man on the stroke of half time after goalkeeper Mohamad Ramdhan Ab Hamid was given the marching orders for bringing down Terengganu FC striker Jordan Mintah.

The situation forced PDRM head coach Azzmi Aziz to sacrifce upfield player Kyaw Min Oo to bring in reserve goalkeeper Willfred Jabun in the 45th minute.

Though PDRM held on strongly despite playing with 10-man, Sardor Kulmatov struck in the 76th minute to give his team the league’s first win.

Meanwhile, JDT under coach Esteban Solari took a comfortable 3-0 first half lead with goals from Brazilian import Diogo Luis Santo’s penalty in the 3rd minute, Endrick Dos Santos (26th minute) and Fernando Forestieri in the 35th minute.

Juan Muniz made it 4-0 after the break with a superb strike from outside the box while Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi scored JDT’s fifth while Kelantan’s consolation goal was scored by Leonardo Rolon in the 69th minute.

The match between Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur City at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi was postponed due to bad weather as a heavy downpour saw the pitch flooded.

The date for the rescheduled match will be announced soon. -Bernama