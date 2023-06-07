JDT fined RM120,000 for fans firing flares during Super League, FA Cup matches

KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has meted out a RM120,000 fine on Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC over the actions of their fans in lighting flares after the Super League and FA Cup matches in March and April.

FAM secretary-general Noor Azman Rahman in a statement today said a letter on the fine for the offences had been sent to JDT on May 31 as notification of the results of the FAM Disciplinary Committee meeting chaired by Datuk Dr Baljit Singh Sidhu on May 30.

“In the 2023 Super League match between JDT and Sabah FC (March 31), JDT were fined RM30,000 as a result of their supporters firing 10 pieces of flares and were fined RM10,000 for failing to adhere to the organising obligations which resulted in supporters bringing in and firing flares.

“...in the JDT vs Kedah Super League match (April 9), JDT were fined RM30,000 for the actions of their supporters in burning about 30 units of flares and fined RM10,000 for failing to comply with the organising obligations thus allowing the entry and burning of flares by supporters,“ according to the statement.

For the JDT versus PDRM FC FA Cup game on April 14 2023, JDT were fined RM30,000 due to the actions of their supporters lighting 29 units of flares simultaneously and fined RM10,000 because JDT was found to have failed to comply with organising obligations to allow the entry and burning of flares by supporters.

Noor Azman hopes the notification will be able to explain to the public that actions and punishments have already been taken by FAM for the offence of burning and lighting flares which is still enforced in the FAM Code of Discipline.

“It is now the practice of the FAM Disciplinary Committee not to make any media statements after the decision has been made,“ he said. -Bernama