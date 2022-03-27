JDT II beat project squad 2-1, jump to second spot

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II jumped to the second spot in the Premier League after beating the FAM-MSN Project Squad 2-1 at Pasir Gudang City Council Stadium yesterday.

Playing in front of 211 spectators, the Southern Tigers reserve team took advantage of playing at home by opening accounts through Muhamad Feroz Baharudin's goal as early as the second minute.

Coach Mariano Raul Echeverria's men were seen pressing on into the opponent's fort in continuous waves which helped them to double up on the lead through Mali import Moussa Sidibe in the 20th minute.

The Project Squad managed to reduce the gap through Muhammad Haikal Sahar's goal in the 25th minute.

Into the second half, both teams put on a quite interesting performance with counter-attacks but were unable to find lethal finishing, with the 2-1 result remaining in favour of JDT II until the final whistle.

After three matches, JDT II are in second place with six points, three points behind leaders Kelantan FC (9 pts), while the Project Squad, having lost both their games, are in seventh spot.-Bernama