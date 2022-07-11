JDT retain all first-team players

JOHOR BAHRU: Nine-time Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) confirmed today that they will retain all their first-team players from this season.

JDT technical director Alistair Edwards, who confirmed this, said the club would retain all local and foreign players in the current senior squad while three players from JDT II would be promoted to the senior squad.

“Regarding new players, the club has identified four new players - three from abroad and only one local player,” he wrote in a post on the club’s official Facebook page today.

In addition, following the instruction of club owner Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, the club will appoint a former soldier as head of stadium security to supervise all matters related to security, including managing and training the marshals.

Alistair also pointed out that Tunku Ismail said the construction of the first phase of the new JDT Training Centre in Iskandar Puteri will be postponed due to financial constraints caused by the current economic situation in the country.

“JDT will provide additional information regarding the club soon,” he said.-Bernama