JDT set new benchmark despite defeat

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite being eliminated in the last-16 stage of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League this season, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) can still walk with their heads held high.

Former Johor striker of the 80s, Fadzli Ahmad, said the Southern Tigers had set a new benchmark by being the first Malaysian club to reach the knockout stage of the prestigious tournament, in only their fourth appearance since making their debut in 2019.

“It’s a good achievement not only for Johor but also all football fans in the country.

“I was hoping that JDT could give a better fight and was surprised that they lost by a big margin. But we know that at the knockout stage, all teams are strong and fighting to enter the quarter-finals,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Yesterday, JDT lost 0-5 to Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan at Saitama Stadium 2002 in Japan.

Fadzli, who won two Malaysia Cup titles with Johor in 1985 and 1991, said JDT might need to strengthen the squad with better players to match the giant clubs of Asia next season.

“The JDT players have been with the team for a long time. Maybe it’s time to inject new blood with a higher standard of play, while the young players need to push further,” he added.

JDT have been gradually improving in the AFC Champions League tournament, achieving their best ever outing this season by qualifying for the knockout statge after topping Group I in the company of strong teams.

In the group competition, JDT beat eight-time China Super League champions Guangzhou FC and South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai, apart from drawing once and losing once against Japan League champions Kawasaki Frontale.

JDT will now shift their focus to the FA Cup final against Terengganu FC, which will be held at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Sept 10, apart from gunning for their ninth consecutive title in the Super League.

JDT are leading comfortably in the Super League after collecting 38 points from 14 matches, while their nearest challengers, Sabah FC, are on 35 points from 16 matches and Negeri Sembilan are lying third with 32 points from 17 matches.-Bernama