JDT to face Borussia Dortmund this Nov 28

JOHOR BAHRU: Local football club Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will get the chance to test their capabilities when they go up against German club Borussia Dortmund in an international club friendly match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here this Nov 28.

JDT posted on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page tonight that details on the match will be forthcoming.

“JDT will welcome Borussia Dortmund in an international club friendly match at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on Nov 28.

“Further details to follow. Luaskan Kuasamu Johor,“ the post read.-Bernama