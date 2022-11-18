JDT will be out to beat us: Dortmund keeper Meyer

KUALA LUMPUR: Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Alexander Meyer is expecting a tough time when they take on Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the second match of their Asia Tour 2022, which kicks off on Nov 24.

The 31-year-old Meyer said the Bundesliga giants are aware that JDT are a great team, having clinched numerous titles in the past 10 years, including bagging the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup in 2015 by beating Tajikistan team Istiklol 1-0 in the final.

“We know that Borussia Dortmund are a huge club and that we have many fans in Asia. Having said that, I think they (JDT) will surely want to beat us.

“It’s going to be a tough game and we have to play really hard against JDT,” he told a virtual press conference today.

The eight-time German champions will take on JDT at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri on Nov 28 - four days after they kick off their Tour against defending Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Nov 24.

Borussia Dortmund, also known as BVB, will conclude their Tour against the Vietnam national team at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Nov 30.

In July 2015, the Bundesliga powerhouse hammered JDT 6-1 during their pre-season tour at the Southern Tigers’ old home venue - Larkin Stadium.

Meanwhile, Meyer hopes that all Dortmund players would make full use of the playing Tour to come back stronger when the 2022/2023 season of the Bundesliga resumes after the winter break on Jan 20 next year.

After 15 matches, BVB are sixth in the Bundesliga standings with 25 points, trailing reigning champions and table-toppers FC Bayern Munich by nine points.

Meyer, who will be making his maiden visit to Asia, said he is looking forward to learning new cultures, including trying local cuisines during their Tour of the region.

Dutch forward Donyell Malen, meanwhile, is also excited to be coming back to Asia after his first visit with former club Arsenal FC (of English the Premier League) to China a few years back.

The BVB contingent for the Asia Tour 2022, which will take place during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, will comprise the remaining members of the first-team squad and several players from the youth teams. -Bernama