Jeffrey Cheah named in Forbes Asia’s philantrophy list for third time

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah (pix) has been named in the annual list of Forbes’ ‘Asia’s 2019 Heroes of Philanthropy’ for a third time.

The founder and Chairman of Sunway Group was the sole Malaysian this year’s list that included other luminaries such as co-founder and former executive chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma, and Wipro’s chairman Azmin Premji.

Having been named previously in 2009, and 2015, Cheah is also the only Malaysian to have been featured in the list three times. He is also the founder of the education-focussed Jeffrey Cheah Foundation (JCF).

“Rooted in his conviction of the power of education in breaking the cycle of poverty and in raising standards of living, the JCF has disbursed scholarships exceeding RM482 million as of 2019, touching and transforming the lives of thousands of future leaders and global citizens,“ read a statement by JCF.

“It is Cheah’s personal aim to award more than RM1 billion worth of scholarships in his lifetime.”

Published annually by Forbes Asia, the list includes billionaires, entrepreneurs and celebrities across Asia who are committed to solving some of the most pressing issues facing the Asia-Pacific region.

The list is selected based on analysis of dozens of candidates, who are evaluated across several aspects including their monetary contributions, the depth of their involvement and the reach of their philanthropic efforts.