Jelajah Malaysia 54th edition postponed to Feb 28

KUALA LUMPUR: The 54th edition of Jelajah Malaysia, the oldest cycling tour in Asia, which was scheduled to begin on Feb 26, has been postponed to Feb 28 till March 2, according to a statement released by the event organiser.

D’Wau Holidays Travel Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Risma Yurini Rizrul said the postponement meant that the 728.45-kilometre (km) five-stage race was cut down to three stages and a distance of 417.2 km, but did not provide any reasons for the change in dates and stages.

She said that the race will now be from Shah Alam to Teluk Intan (Stage 1 - 154.3 km), Bagan Datuk to Tanah Rata (Stage 2 - 139.7km) and finally from Tapah to Meru Raya (Stage 3 - 123.2km).

The two stages cut from the event are Stage 1 from Melaka Melaka to Bandar Baru Bangi (161.96 km) and Stage 2 from Setia Alam to Cyberjaya (149.98 km).

A total of 24 teams with 120 professional cyclists from Europe, Asia, Oceania and the United States have confirmed their attendance for this year’s event. -Bernama