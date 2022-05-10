Jellyfish attacks : UMT offers expertise to assist in investigation

KUALA TERENGGANU: Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) is offering its expertise to assist in the investigation of two cases of jellyfish attacks reported at Bukit Keluang beach near Besut, last Tuesday.

UMT Senior Lecturer in Fishery Equipment Technology and Fishery Ecology, Dr Mohd Fazrul Hisam Abd Aziz said his department could make accurate identification of the jellyfish species by studying samples brought to the university laboratory.

“We suggest that the local authorities temporarily close off the beach area for scientists to conduct investigations so that the attacks do not recur.

“Many factors can affect the existence of these jellyfish, including sea temperature, breeding season and food source. Investigations need to be done because there are jellyfish species that are dangerous and harmful to humans if not treated quickly,“ he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

According to him, comprehensive tests are needed to identify the jellyfish to allow the authorities to take precautionary measures in the future.

“People affected by jellyfish stings can take the initiative by collecting the jellyfish sample to facilitate the process of appropriate treatment to be given to the victim,” he said, adding that the sample could also help investigations.

Last Tuesday, an eight-year-old girl from Pasir Mas, Kelantan and a 32-year-old man from Johor were attacked by jellyfish at the beach in a separate incident.

The girl did not suffer any serious injuries and was allowed to return home for follow-up treatment, while the man had to be sent to Besut Hospital after suffering from shortness of breath following the attack.-Bernama