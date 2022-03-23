Jen Psaki tests positive for Covid-19, will not accompany Biden to Europe

WASHINGTON: White House press secretary Jen Psaki(pix) said in a statement on Tuesday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will not accompany US President Joe Biden on his upcoming trip to Europe.

“Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance and no longer be travelling on the President’s trip to Europe,“ Sputnik quoted the statement as saying.

Psaki said she has so far experienced only mild symptoms and will work from home until the conclusion of a five-day isolation period, the statement said.

Psaki also tested positive last November prior to Biden’s trip to Rome for the G20 summit and the UN climate summit.

Biden also was subjected to a PCR test on Tuesday and the result was negative, the statement added.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Brussels on Thursday to attend the NATO summit there. He will then travel to Poland the following day to meet with President Andrzej Duda and other government officials to discuss the US and Polish responses to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.-Bernama