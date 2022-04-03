Jendela helps palm sugar maker to expand business

LIPIS: For decades, the deliciousness of gula kabung (palm sugar), a natural sweetener made from the sap of palm trees, produced by the family of Abu Johar Sudin in Kampung Peruang, here, has only been known among the locals.

But now, the business, which has been in operation for the past 45 years, has won the hearts of customers outside the district after it was vigorously promoted online using various social media platforms.

Abu Johar’s youngest daughter Marzaitul Husna, 28, who is helping her father’s business with her brother Mohd Azizul, 31, said they have been actively promoting the products through various applications and did not expect to receive encouraging response from buyers.

She said the online marketing effort was made possible through the implementation of the National Digital Network (JENDELA) phase one (2020-2022) which provides 4G services in the area, and the family has since been busy completing the orders received from customers all over the country.

“Before this, the business was known only by word of mouth. But after the internet access improved last year, we have been receiving too many orders that the nira water was not enough to produce gula kabung.

“The number of orders has doubled. If in the past we used to produce 400 pieces a month, now we produce almost 1,000 pieces and sell them at a price of RM7 per two pieces,” she said when met by Bernama and RTM at her house here recently.

According to Marzaitul Husna, she has been using the e-commerce platform Shopee to sell the products and at the same time promote them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and WhatsApp.

Apart from that, she has also started to expand the family’s business by selling ‘Sambal Hitam Atun’ on the same platforms at a price of between RM5 and RM100.

Meanwhile, Abu Johar or better known as Pak Abu, said he has been running the business since he was 20 years old to support the education of his seven children.

“There is a lot of demand now, especially during Ramadan and Syawal months. I don’t have the heart to refuse customers’ orders because some of them are willing to come to our house to buy this gula kabung,” he said.

Another Kampung Peruang resident, Khairul Azmi Kamaruddin, 34, said university students in the village were now able to submit their assignments in minutes after the existing telecommunication tower was upgraded.

He said that during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), villagers decided to build a hut in an area with better coverage to be used as an ‘internet centre’.

“We felt sorry to see students facing difficulties submitting their assignments, so we built a hut located in a hilly area that has a stable internet connection.

“I have also lodged a complaint to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and felt relieved when the upgrading of the tower was completed in November last year. It enables us to enjoy better internet access,” he said.

For student Mohd Rosydan Khirul Azman, 18, who lives in Kampung Redan, here, the construction of a new tower in June 2021 allowed students in the village to do their homework at home without having to go to Kampung Mela, which had better internet access.

“Previously, we would ride a motorcycle to the neighbouring village which is located about four kilometres from my house, but now I can access the internet even from my home,” said the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kerambit student.

Meanwhile, Pahang MCMC director Mohd Faisal Md Nor said the improved internet access had benefited 1,118 residents in Kampung Peruang and 160 residents in Kampung Redan.-Bernama