Jendela: Limbang to have 33 new communication towers: Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR:A total of 33 new communication towers are expected to be built in Limbang, Sarawak under Phase One of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela), said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix).

“Following the problem of lack of internet access in Kg Ulak, Limbang, repair work on the transmitter equipment in Kg Meritam and Kg Binjai, has been successfully carried out by @MCMC_RASMI.

“A total of 33 new communication towers will also be built there under Phase One Jendela“ he posted via Twitter.

The media reported that the residents of Kampung Ulak could not access the internet which made it difficult for them to carry out daily activities including the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions. -Bernama