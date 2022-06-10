Jendela Map a window to ease filing telecom complaints: MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR: Users can now provide feedback or complaints related to communication service coverage, internet speed and usage more easily through the National Digital Network (Jendela) Map application.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chief technology and innovation officer Shamsul Izhan Abdul Majid said through the application launched in August last year, users can send their complaints directly to the service provider company.

“MCMC will monitor whether the complaints received have been processed or are still being unattended. If we find there is still no action on a complaint, we will ask them (the service provider company) about it.

“This is because we want to ensure users’ complaints are resolved immediately. Therefore, the service provider must take action as soon as possible,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Internet and Anda programme last night.

Shamsul Izhan said the resolution period of a complaint depends on the complexity of the problem.

Elaborating, he said users would be provided with the phone number of the service provider involved to facilitate communication and help them check the status of their complaint.

Shamsul Izhan said that so far, the Jendela Map application has been downloaded over 10,000 times, with an estimated five users using the interface every 10 minutes.

Besides being a window for complaints or feedback, users can also use other services provided in the application such as postal and courier networks under MCMC’s supervision.

Users can download the application through Play Store and Apple Store or visit the jendela.my website to submit complaints or feedback.-Bernama