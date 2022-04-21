Jendela to address slow internet service for the people: Annuar Musa

IPOH: The problem of slow downloading of materials and contents from the Internet should be a thing of the past when the country’s National Digital Network (Jendela) plan is fully completed by 2025, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix).

He said in the meantime, agencies or industry players related to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) should go to the ground to ensure the problems of internet speed is addressed from various aspects including the appointment of contractors and upgrading telecommunications towers.

“There are many places which I carried out speed test and found them to be low such in Felda Kahang Barat, Kluang, Johor which only has 12 Mbps. How are students going to upload their materials if it keeps buffering.

“Pity the online traders because we are campaigning for online business but the internet is not strong. We cannot be the government that only talks but cannot deliver.

“We have to ensure the government performs in each field. What is the use if we talk but the people are still waiting for satisfactory internet service? Life today is not complete without good internet,” he said at an iftar programme yesterday.

Annuar also gave the example of the importance of appointing the suitable contractor so that the National Digital Network (Jendela) plan is completed according to schedule and the final objective of achieving 100 per cent internet coverage in the entire country is attained.

He said this was important to ensure the parties appointed complete the plan so that the 100 per cent internet access for the people by 2025 is met.-Bernama