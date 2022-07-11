Jentayu’s hydropower plant reaches initial operation date

PETALING JAYA: Jentayu Sustainables Bhd’s hydropower plant Telekosang Hydro One Sdn Bhd (pic) has reached its initial operation date (IOD) last Saturday, generating and supplying electricity to Sabah’s power grid system.

Telekosang Hydro is set to be one of Malaysia’s largest run-of-river hydropower plants, expected to generate 245,000 MWh of electricity annually. It has provided 1,000 job opportunities and enabled knowledge transfer of green technology to Sabah.

Ultimately, this IOD paves the way for Jentayu Sustainables to conclude its acquisition of Telekosang Hydro, supporting the group’s aspiration to be a major green energy player in the country.

Jentayu executive chairman and Telekosang CEO Datuk Beroz Nikmal Mirdin said the acquisition of Telekosang will enable the group to also provide ancillary services under the banner of integrated sustainability solutions, such as renewable energy certificate, carbon advisory and carbon management.

“As a group, we will continue to advocate sustainability as the pulse of our business and in all our undertakings – including preservation and rehabilitation efforts. We are finalising terms and conditions for Sabah Forestry Department to lead our restoration and reforestation exercise to ensure preservation of biodiversity surrounding the area of Telekosang Hydro,” he said in a statement today.