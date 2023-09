KUCHING: Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip has died at the Normah Medical Centre here at 5.50 pm today. He was 72.

His private secretary, Ayu Sulaiman confirmed his death, stating that Talib died of complications to his kidneys after being admitted to the hospital yesterday.

“His funeral rites will be held at the Samariang Muslim Cemetary Complex tonight,” she told Bernama.

Talib secured the Jepak state seat during the 2021 Sarawak state election with a majority of 4,243 votes. -Bernama