Jewellery designer finds niche in creating realistic popular dishes made of wax

WHEN it comes to food, Jenn Lim has a unique menu. Rather than to assuage hunger pangs, the items are mostly a feast for the eyes.

Lim is a maker of candles with a difference. All her waxwork creations come in the shape of her favourite food, from a bowl of Penang prawn mee to a plate of nasi lemak, the perennial Malaysian favourite.

Every dish is made of environmentally-friendly bees wax and soy wax, topped with a wick in the centre.

The 30-year-old Lim, who is from Kedah, said it was a love and longing for Penang food that led to her first creations. It soon whetted enough of her appetite to turn it into a list of items to purchase on online shopping site, Shopee.

“My sister and I are always reminiscing about our favourite food from our childhood days. Our parents used take us to Penang and Thailand, where we could enjoy our favourite food,” she told theSun.

It was during one of these recollections in May that gave her a light bulb moment.

“I thought it wouldn’t be a bad idea to create life-size models of Malaysian dishes with wax and turning it into a business,” she said.

Already an artisan herself, Lim thought it would just be another new venture to her already successful custom-made jewellery enterprise.

“Rather than gold and diamonds, I’d be using wax for my creations.”

With the country under lockdown, she used the time she had viewing YouTube tutorials on waxwork techniques.

But making the “dishes” look realistic was a challenge she never anticipated.

“Unlike gold, moulding wax into the desired forms takes a lot of effort.”

For instance, the task of shaping wax into the humble bean sprout took her three hours.

“It was not easy to replicate its curvy form. Finally, I managed it with the use of a cake mould,” she said.

Soon, her repertoire expanded to include nasi lemak and assam laksa, both of which she says look “almost too real”.

“The hard boiled eggs and noodles of the assam laksa were easy to replicate, but making the cucumber and pineapple that come in slices was a different challenge.”

She persevered and soon drew attention from interested parties who saw pictures of her creations posted on her Instagram page thefanous_official.

“Some even asked me to make items customised to their preference. I was surprised by their interest,” Lim said.

Now, she has a list of 15 life-like items available on Shopee.

In between taking orders for her new-found hobby-turned-enterprise, Lim continues to make jewellery tailored to the needs of her clients.

“Each piece of jewellery can take 10 to 21 days to complete, depending on the design the client wants.”

Lim said she had always wanted to design jewellery.

“Naturally, my parents were worried. They wanted me to take up accounting instead,” she said.

But her father later relented and gave her RM100,000 as start-up capital. The jewellery making enterprise began in Singapore but she later moved it to Kepong in Kuala Lumpur.

Her next big thing, she said, is to add a little scent to her wax creations.