JF Tech posts record quarterly revenue, net profit

PETALING JAYA: JF Technology Bhd achieved its best-ever quarterly earnings in the first quarter ended Sept 30, 2021 (Q1’22) as net profit hit RM5.04 million, a 25.7% jump from RM4.01 million a year ago, attributed to lower operating cost to revenue ratio in addition to stronger sales.

This was the first time JF Tech’s quarterly net profit hit the RM5 million mark. This translated into a respectable net profit margin of 44.5% for the quarter.

It also posted a record revenue of RM11.32 million, a surge of 23.8% from RM9.14 million in the corresponding quarter last year, stemming largely from sustained strong demand from its customers. Revenue from Malaysia and China rose 56.7% and 26.7% on-year to RM4.6 million and RM3.6 million respectively in Q1’22. The group’s gross profit margin remained high at 78.4%.

Managing director Datuk Foong Wei Kuong said it is thrilled to kick off its new fiscal year on a high note with recordbreaking quarterly top- and bottom-line performance amid the demanding operating conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Looking ahead, we continue to hold a positive view on the group’s outlook premised upon the growth plans and the upward trajectory of the global semiconductor industry notwithstanding the challenging landscape. With the group’s prudent planning and careful execution, we are confident to navigate through any challenges ahead.

“The group’s test engineering solutions business, JF TestSense, has been making encouraging progress. This new growth driver has started contributing to our earnings in Q1’22 and we are stepping up our efforts to build on the positive momentum. We are actively prospecting new customers and potential partners to scale our business, the process of which will accelerate further following the reopening of international borders. This test engineering business essentially equips the group with a new dimension of growth.”

Foong said the construction of its facility in Kota Damansara is under way. This will be its test contacting Center of Excellence in Malaysia and will add 50,000 sq ft, bringing the total to 96,000 sq ft.

“The doubling of our capacity allows us to seize the strong demand from the semiconductor industry, which has been growing at an exciting pace. This growing trend is expected to persist in the foreseeable future on the back of the game-changing 5G deployment and the accelerating electric vehicle adoption worldwide. We expect the facility expansion to be completed by the third quarter of 2022 barring any unforeseen circumstances.

“Over in China, the group reached a new milestone following the commencement of operations at our new manufacturing facility in Kunshan, China. It is envisaged that the facility in China will greatly enhance JF Tech’s footprint and network in China. Ultimately, with the twin Centers of Excellence in Malaysia and China respectively, we can develop new technology, intellectual property and outperforming new products.

“All in all, the group’s prospects remain promising underpinned the abovementioned factors with the execution of our growth drivers continue to be our key focal point. We anticipate more growth drivers to come on-stream in the coming quarters. The group expects the financial performance in the current financial will be satisfactory barring any unforeseen circumstances,” Foong said.

On balance sheet strength, the group continues to be in a net cash position, with net cash per share of 8.7 sen as at end-September 2021, backed by net assets of 13.0 sen per share.

Last week, JF Tech announced that it will seek the transfer of its listing from the ACE Market to the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities.