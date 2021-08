KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today was told that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low had passed his phone to former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh with Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on the line during the 1MDB board meeting.

Former Director of Investments in Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA) Kelvin Tan Kay Jin, 50, said, Jho Low acted so during the meeting on Sept 26, 2009, which were attended by former 1MDB’s directors, Tan Sri Che Lodin Wok Kamaruddin, Tan Sri Azlan Mohd Zainol, Tan Sri Ismee Ismail and former 1MDB’s executive director of business development Casey Tang Keng Chee. TIA was renamed as 1MDB in 2009.

Earlier, the 8th prosecution witness who attended the meeting said that when Jho Low’s attendance was questioned by Che Lodin during the meeting, Jho Low answered that he had a role in the “Board of Advisors”.

Tan said this during cross-examination by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah at the trial of Najib and former 1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy(pix) on alleged tampering of the 1MDB final audit report.

Muhammad Shafee: Why Jho Low’s name was not stated in the attendance list? What was his contribution to the meeting?

Tan: I can’t recall.

Muhammad Shafee: For sure, he did not come there to show his pretty face. I have to trigger your memories. Jho Low must have said something in the meeting. Otherwise, what is the point of him attending the meeting?

Tan: Yes, at one point, Tan Sri Lodin asked Jho Low what he was doing there (meeting) and Jho Low passed his phone to Tan Sri Bakke and said the prime minister was on the line...and I recall Tan Sri Bakke being surprised that it was the prime minister.

I could not recall what was the matter that triggered Jho Low to pass his phone to Tan Sri (Bakke) to talk to the PM.

Meanwhile, during re-examination by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam, the witness said, the prime minister he was referring to was Najib.

The witness also said he was named as one of the defendants in a lawsuit filed by 1MDB against its former employees and directors.

Najib, 68, is charged with using his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report before it was presented to the Public Accounts Committee to avoid any action being taken against him, while Arul Kanda is charged with abetting Najib in making the amendments to the report to protect Najib from being subjected to action.

Both of them were charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which provides a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The trial before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues on Sept 9.-Bernama