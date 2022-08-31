Jho Low spotted in Shanghai Disneyland: Journalist

PETALING JAYA: Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, who is infamously linked with the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, was allegedly spotted in Shanghai Disneyland in China in 2019.

The authors of Billion Dollar Whale and award-winning Wall Street Journal journalists Tom Wright and Bradley Hope said that they have information on the whereabouts of the fugitive financier, who is also known as Jho Low.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Wright said that Jho Low was allegedly spotted having a feast at Shanghai Disneyland in 2019, and claimed that the information came from “a Malaysian government source”.

In an accompanying YouTube channel, Wright said that “I dont think either of us or during our reporting thought that he (former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak) would ever go to jail.

Wright also shared the image on his Twitter account. In his post, he said Low was then enjoying a trip to Shanghai Disneyland with friends. “Evidence is pouring in,” he added.