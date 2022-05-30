Jif peanut butter recalled due to potential Salmonella

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has ordered a recall of a batch of Jif peanut butter over fears of salmonella contamination.

This comes after the US authorities flagged a batch, numbered 1274425 to 2140425.

In a statement, health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry has ordered the product’s importer to recall the affected batch.

He said the ministry will also be monitoring entry points into the country for the affected batch.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can grow in food, and if it’s consumed, it can make people sick with an illness called salmonellosis; symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Most people recover in four to seven days without treatment with antibiotics.

The main concern in healthy adults is dehydration due to the diarrhea, and so it’s recommended that people drink plenty of fluids.