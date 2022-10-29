Jihad Task Force continues to address egg shortage, rising chicken price

KOTA BHARU: The Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation will continue to try to help the people deal with the recent increase in the price of chicken and the lack of egg supply even though it is difficult due to the current position of the interim government, said its chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

Annuar, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said that the team would work with producers to meet more regularly and asked for the cooperation of all parties in the next few weeks.

“I’m worried because right now there is a shortage of certain items, especially eggs, and we can see that the price of chicken is also starting to rise above the price ceiling.

“If prices are raised arbitrarily, we cannot deal with this problem immediately because we are an interim government. Therefore, we ask for the cooperation of all parties so as not to add to these problems,“ he told reporters after attending the Malaysian Family Cheap Selling Programme (PJMKM) in Melor, here today.

Commenting on PJMKM, Annuar said that so far sales have reached 95 per cent involving almost 600 premises.

“What I want to emphasise is that all premises complied with the format we have set including informing the local community, raising buntings in addition to publicising through local radio stations.

“At the same time, the label for the sale price should also be clear so as not to confuse the public and encourage the owners of the premises to give discounts on other items to further enliven the sales programme,“ he said.-Bernama