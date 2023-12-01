Jin Wei aims to be more consistent

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s singles player Goh Jin Wei (pix) wants to display a more consistent pattern of play to advance further in tournaments she participates in after being eliminated in the second round of the 2023 Malaysia Open.

The two-time world junior champion is determined to take on players who are in the world’s top 10, but wants to reach that level according to her own abilities and time.

“There is a huge gap between me and the top 10 players (South Korean player An Se Young an example), but I can catch up on my capabilities. Like Se Young, she is very consistent in every shot, looks calm but actually controls the game without making much mistakes in her shots.

“However, this is just my first tournament this year, a lot more to do and I will continue to play tournaments and aim to go as far as I can,“ she said.

In the second round of the Malaysia Open today, the 22-year-old who is ranked 33rd in the world, lost to second seed Se Young 10-21, 12-21 in a battle that lasted 33 minutes at the Axiata Arena here.

The same fate also befell national women’s doubles pair Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing when they succumbed to seventh seeds Zhang Shu Xian-Zheng Yu of China, 10-21, 7-21.

“They have been partners for a long time and are also in the world’s top 10, so they have very consistent attacking and defending. However, if we qualify for any tournament after this then we just will do our best,“ said Mei Xing.

The exit of Jin Wei in the women’s singles category and Pei Kee-Mei Xing (women’s doubles) left no more national representatives in these events. -Bernama